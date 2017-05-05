68 dogs rescued from NW Indiana puppy mill

Posted:May 05 2017 07:00AM CDT

Updated:May 06 2017 02:46PM CDT

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - The owner of 68 dogs rescued near Crown Point, Indiana is expected to face charges.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says they found the dogs - including 50 puppies -- inside a filthy barn living in their own feces with no room to walk around.

Deputies also removed three goats and a miniature horse from the property.

The animals were in need of urgent vet care and are being tended to at the Lake County Adoption Center.

Donations have been flooding in to help care for the dogs and shelter staff says more help is welcomed.

The animals have respiratory problems, skin infections, and sore paw pads.


