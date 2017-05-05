German tourist viciously assaulted in Harlem [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The NYPD says the man in this photo sexually assaulted a German tourist after beating her and stealing her purse in Harlem. (NYPD) News German tourist viciously assaulted in Harlem A woman visiting New York City from Germany was the victim of a vicious beating and sexual assault in Harlem.

The New York City Police Department said the 31-year-old woman was walking westbound along West 146th Street at about 2:50 a.m. Thursday when a man grabbed her purse. The man then struck the woman repeatedly in the face and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The assailant was last seen heading eastbound on West 146th Street.

The victim, who was reportedly walking back to her Airbnb rental, was rushed to Harlem Hospital where she was treated for trauma to her face. She was listed in serious but stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance camera footage of the assault and of the suspect at a Home Depot several days earlier.

He is described as black, 5 feet 8 inched tall, and weighing about 175 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Police are also trying to determine if this is the same man wanted for another violent robbery on April 24 at W. 145 St. and St. Nicolas Ave. In that case, the thug approached the woman from behind, simulated holding a gun, and grabbed her handbag. He then struck the victim multiple times in the face, pulled down her pants, and touched her groin area.

If you recognize the man in the video or photo, contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following:

Call: 800-577-TIPS

Visit: WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM

Text: 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577