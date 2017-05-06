Warden, firefighter save baby owl from OK flooding

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 06 2017 07:17PM CDT

Updated:May 06 2017 07:17PM CDT

NOWATA, Okla. (FOX 13) - Flooding in Oklahoma caused wildlife to become stranded in brush and downed trees this week. 

A concerned citizen alerted wildlife officials to one such animal - a trapped baby spotted owl stranded on a piece of driftwood near Oologah Lake. 

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation sent Game Warden Joe Alexander of Washington County came to the rescue. 

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the OK Department of Wildlife Conservation said waters were too high for the Warden to wade out to the owl, so a fireman from the nearby city of Nowata, Donald Belden offered his assistance in the form of a boat. The friendly firefighter also took video as the rescue unfolded.

As the boat approached a mass of driftwood and debris, Warden Alexander grabbed a large log with one hand and reached over to grab the owl with the other. He successfully pulled it over and held it with both hands.

The owlet was taken to Wild Heart Ranch for evaluation and rehabilitation. 


