Priest pleads guilty to stealing $500K for casinos, concerts

Posted:May 05 2017 10:43AM CDT

Updated:May 06 2017 10:42PM CDT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The rector of a church-owned retirement home for Roman Catholic priests has admitted embezzling a half-million to pay for casino visits, high-end dinners and Philadelphia Pops concerts.

Monsignor William A. Dombrow pleaded guilty Thursday to four federal wire fraud counts for skimming money over nine years from a Villa St. Joseph account he controlled.

The Philadelphia Archdiocese runs the facility in Darby to house aging priests and treat those accused of sexual abuse.

MORE: Local monsignor charged with stealing money at Catholic priests' home

Federal prosecutors say much of the stolen money came from insurance payments for priests who died and parishioners' estates.

Lawyer Coley Reynolds says the 77-year-old priest agreed to cooperate as soon as he was confronted. 

He faces about three years in prison under federal guidelines when he is sentenced in August.


