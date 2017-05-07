Cinnabon offering free treats for National Nurses Week

Credit: Cinnabon/Twitter
Credit: Cinnabon/Twitter

Posted:May 07 2017 07:08AM CDT

Updated:May 07 2017 02:05PM CDT

Cinnabon is offering free Cinnabon treats in celebration of National Nurses Week.

The company tweeted a sweet picture Saturday with the caption, "Nurses Week starts now! Get a FREE classic or minibon roll when you show your healthcare ID badge."


From May 6 through May 12, nurses can show their medical ID badge at any participating Cinnabon Bakeries and score a free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon, or a four-count of the newest treat, BonBites, according to the company's website.

National Nurses Week is celebrated every year in May – ending on the birthday of Florence Nightingale on May 12.

SEE ALSO: Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices recalled


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories