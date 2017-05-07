MCSO deputies save Fountain Hills Little League game

Posted:May 07 2017 08:33AM CDT

Updated:May 07 2017 11:46AM CDT

FOUNTAIN HILLS - A baseball game in Fountain Hills was almost called off due to a lack of an umpire -- until two men in a different kind of uniform stepped in to handle umpire duties.

Two Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies stepped up to the plate in a big way to make an impact on the lives of the kids. 

The Fountain Hills Little League Yankees were set to take on another team when a volunteer umpire never showed up. 

The two MCSO deputies happened to be at the park, and the coach approached them about their willingness to play.

Conveniently, one of the deputies had played semi-professional baseball prior to his career with MCSO, and after some quick training on difference of rules, they took the field.

The Yankees coach says the deputy did a better job as an umpire than some of the professional umpires who have helped out with Little League games. 

Parents and players loved the way the deputies helped out.  One parent points out that not a single parent complained about any of the umpires' calls during the game.

 


