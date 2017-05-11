Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell on Comey firing: 'We finally agree on something'

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 11 2017 03:44PM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 07:32PM CDT

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell can finally agree on something.

In a tweet sent from his personal account, President Trump replied to a tweet from O'Donnell, originally sent on December 20, 2016. It was in response to a tweet from former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon, and in her reply she simply wrote, " - FIRE COMEY".

 

 

President Trump retweeted O'Donnell's tweet, adding,"We finally agree on something Rosie." The President sent the tweet from his @realDonaldTrump account at 3:55 pm Thursday, and it had over 8,800 retweets and 21,000 likes in less than 25 minutes.

Over an hour later, O'Donnell posted In a reply to Trump's retweet:

 

 

O'Donnell also replied to a tweet from FOX 32 News on this story about Trump's retweet:

 

 

Trump and O'Donnell have had an ongoing feud for over a decade, and O'Donnell has expressed her dissatisfaction with Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey on Twitter in the days since the story broke-- despite her December call to fire him. 

 

;

 


