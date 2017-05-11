Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell on Comey firing: 'We finally agree on something'

- President Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell can finally agree on something.

In a tweet sent from his personal account, President Trump replied to a tweet from O'Donnell, originally sent on December 20, 2016. It was in response to a tweet from former Hillary Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon, and in her reply she simply wrote, " - FIRE COMEY".

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

President Trump retweeted O'Donnell's tweet, adding,"We finally agree on something Rosie." The President sent the tweet from his @realDonaldTrump account at 3:55 pm Thursday, and it had over 8,800 retweets and 21,000 likes in less than 25 minutes.

Over an hour later, O'Donnell posted In a reply to Trump's retweet:

@realDonaldTrump - u don't even realize the kind of trouble u r in - comeys people believe in him - for real - they have the proof - u r a sadistic man #USA — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

O'Donnell also replied to a tweet from FOX 32 News on this story about Trump's retweet:

@fox32news @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and rosie responds saying - he is very ill and needs help - he will soon be arrested - shamed - he has disgraced this nation and the world — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 11, 2017

Trump and O'Donnell have had an ongoing feud for over a decade, and O'Donnell has expressed her dissatisfaction with Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey on Twitter in the days since the story broke-- despite her December call to fire him.

