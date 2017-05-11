Man seeking pizza needs to be rescued from snowy mountain

By: Associated Press

Posted:May 11 2017 01:04PM CDT

Updated:May 11 2017 01:04PM CDT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a man had to be treated for hypothermia and rescued from a snowy northern Arizona mountain which he had hiked up while wearing only shorts and other light clothing in quest of free pizza.

Coconino County sheriff's Cmdr. Rex Gilliland says the Forest Service lookout at the tower on Mt. Elden overlooking Flagstaff provided shelter to the 30-year-old man who was trying to qualify for a pizza from a local business.

Gilliland says the mountain had several inches of snow from a late spring storm when authorities got a report of the man being in trouble and asked the lookout to check for him.

According to Gilliland, the man either was unaware of the forecast or disregarded it when he set out Tuesday morning.

His identity wasn't released.


