Will you take on this 'Wonder Woman' burger?

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 12 2017 11:46AM CDT

Updated:May 12 2017 09:08PM CDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - You don't have to be a superhero to eat this, but it might help.  Datz in South Tampa has come up with a ridiculously tall -- and fabulously decorated -- ‘Wonder Woman’-themed cheeseburger.

The towering burger features two patties and three sourdough buns -- in red, blue and gold -- topped with white cheddar and American cheese stars. 

There’s also lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions and even sliced pineapple.

If meat is not your thing, there is also a vegetarian version where black bean patties replace the beef.

The "Amazon Warrior Burger” will sell for $20 starting June 2, the day the new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie hits theaters.  But act fast; it'll only be around for two days.


