Police shoot and kill man holding nurse hostage at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Illinois

Posted:May 13 2017 02:21PM CDT

Updated:May 13 2017 07:43PM CDT

GENEVA, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - A Kane County Jail inmate who was receiving medical treatment at a suburban Chicago hospital grabbed a guard's gun and took a hospital employee hostage on Saturday. 

Hours later, after negotiations broke down, police shot and killed the inmate, identified as Tywon Salters, 21.

The nurse was being examined by hospital staff. 

"She's obviously upset," said Lt. Pat Gengler of the Kane County Sheriff's Department. 

Salters lunged for the correctional guard's gun and took the employee hostage in a room near the emergency room. 

Gengler said it's common for inmates to be treated at Delnor, since it is near the jail.

Geneva is a far west suburb of Chicago.

The main hospital was put on lockdown and no patients were in danger. Other emergency room patients were transferred or redirected to other hospitals, a spokesperson said.

Salters had been charged with stealing a car and had been at the jail since April 11. He had been at the hospital for almost a week. Police could not say why he had been at the hospital.


