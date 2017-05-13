Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported

(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
(Collier County Sheriff's Office)

Posted:May 13 2017 12:23PM CDT

Updated:May 13 2017 06:26PM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - Authorities in southwest Florida say a Guatemalan man was arrested after he dialed 911 to ask for his deportation.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Cesar Sanchez placed the call in Naples and told an operator that he wanted to be sent back to Guatemala.

In an audio recording of the conversation released on Friday, a man says he is not well, but clarifies, “It’s not an emergency. All I want is to be deported.”

A deputy located Sanchez Tuesday night and arrested him for misusing the emergency call number, a misdemeanor.

More from FOX NEWS.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories