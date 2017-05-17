Facebook throws unique block party in Austin

Posted:May 17 2017 12:20PM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 12:20PM CDT

Facebook paired up with Austin Moms' Network to throw a pretty unique block party in Austin on May 13th. It was an early Mother's Day celebration to bring online connections into the real world.

The Austin Moms' Network is a Facebook group where moms can talk about all aspects of parenting from pregnancy to nursing to raising your child.

Although members are often chatting online many of them had never met in person. So that's why Facebook decided to host a community block party at The Belmont.

Those who attended were also able to discover local businesses in their networks. They learned how to interact via their Facebook pages and "like" pages onsite to stay in touch on updates and upcoming events.

Many of the entrepreneurs at the event say they've used Facebook to really promote their business and launch them into success.

The event included family friendly activities such as kids karaoke with Squishy Banana Studios and crafts with Imagine That.


