Fight at Memphis high school graduation caught on video

Posted:May 17 2017 04:30PM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 04:38PM CDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (FOX News) - New video showed a fight breaking out at the start of a high school graduation on Tuesday night in a Memphis, Tennessee, church.

The footage was captured during the Arlington High School graduation ceremony at the Bellevue Baptist Church.

The video showed a woman in a brown dress shoving a couple of people before a woman in a blue dress appeared and pulled the woman in brown by her hair. A woman in black got involved and pulled the woman in blue by her hair. A few people tried to stop the brawl.

According to this local report, one woman was handcuffed and another was escorted out.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was arrested or charged.

