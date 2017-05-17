Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 17 2017 10:23AM CDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:23AM CDT

BOSTWICK (FOX 13) - A Putnam County man was hospitalized Tuesday after a rattlesnake bit him on the tongue, Action News Jacksonville reports. 

Neighbors tell Action News Jacksonville that Ron Reinold was trying to kiss the rattlesnake when it bit him on the tongue Tuesday.

A neighbor found the snake Monday and put it in a tank, Reinold was playing with it. After he was bitten, Reinold was flown to the hospital by helicopter. 

He is in critical condition. according to Putnam County Fire Rescue, but his family says he is doing better and expected to survive.

"Ron was just acting silly, you know?" he said. "I guess he said he could kiss the devil and get away with it, but evidently he didn't," said Charles Goff.

The incident occurred at Airport Estates Road and Clark Road in Bostwick. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories