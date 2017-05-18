Gourdough's and Round Rock Donuts on Best Texas Donut Shops list

Wide Open Country has unveiled its top 10 list of the Best Texas Donut Shops and several Central Texas places made the cut!

Gourdough's came in at number two and Round Rock Donuts came in at number nine.

Donut 911 in Kyle was number five and The Original Donut Shop in San Antonio came in at number eight.

The full list is below:

Hypnotic Donuts - Dallas Gourdough's - Austin Jarams Donuts - Dallas Hugs & Donuts - Houston Donut 911 - Kyle Mojo Donuts - Dallas River Oaks Donuts - Houston The Original Donut Shop - San Antonio Round Rock Donuts - Round Rock Christy's Donuts - Houston

