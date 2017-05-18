Gourdough's and Round Rock Donuts on Best Texas Donut Shops list

Picture of the Mother Clucker from Gourdough's which comes with a fried chicken strip and honey butter.

Posted:May 18 2017 08:32AM CDT

Updated:May 18 2017 08:32AM CDT

Wide Open Country has unveiled its top 10 list of the Best Texas Donut Shops and several Central Texas places made the cut!

Gourdough's came in at number two and Round Rock Donuts came in at number nine. 

Donut 911 in Kyle was number five and The Original Donut Shop in San Antonio came in at number eight.

The full list is below:

  1. Hypnotic Donuts - Dallas
  2. Gourdough's - Austin
  3. Jarams Donuts - Dallas
  4. Hugs & Donuts - Houston
  5. Donut 911 - Kyle
  6. Mojo Donuts - Dallas
  7. River Oaks Donuts - Houston
  8. The Original Donut Shop - San Antonio
  9. Round Rock Donuts - Round Rock
  10. Christy's Donuts - Houston

More from Wide Open Country here.


