Man tries to break into cockpit of American Airlines flight

Image via FOX News
Image via FOX News

Posted:May 19 2017 05:27PM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 06:20PM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Two Air National Guard F-22 Raptors scrambled to follow an American Airlines flight to Honolulu International Airport after a passenger on the plane allegedly tried to break into the cockpit mid-flight.  The FBI arrested him after the plane landed safely.

It happened on American Airlines Flight 31 from Los Angeles International to Honolulu. 

A passenger on the flight posted a video on Instagram showing FBI agents take the man away in handcuffs after teh plane landed.

"Crazy! Someone tried to break into the cockpit on my flight from LA to Honolulu," the Instagram user wrote. "We were greeted by the FBI. They are now taking us off the plane a few rows at a time for dog sniffing and interviews."

The Department of Homeland Security was briefed on the incident.  It issued a statement saying:  "At this time, there are no other reports of disruptions to flights.  We continue to monitor all flights out of an abundance of caution and will provide updates as necessary."
 

 

Greeted by the FBI in Hawaii. #fbi #police #hawaii #homelandsecurity

A post shared by bplus.noisefloor.dnb (@bplus.noisefloor.dnb) on

The airline issued a statement stating:  "American Airlines Flight 31, an Airbus A321 from Los Angeles to Honolulu, landed safely at 11:35 am HST. Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu. American is in touch with federal law enforcement. As this is an active investigation, please contact the FBI's Honolulu Division."


