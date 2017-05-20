Hot dogs recalled after metal fragments found in packaging

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:May 20 2017 01:52PM CDT

Updated:May 20 2017 01:52PM CDT

(FOX 13) - More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan's and Curtis brand hot dogs are being recalled because they could contain metal.

The ready-to-eat hot dog products were produced in January and have use-by dates in June and August. 

The USDA says the products being recalled are 14 oz. Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks and 16 oz. Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks.

The production company, John Morrell and Co. in Cincinnati, Ohio, said the recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was found after three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages were filed.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to eating the recalled products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625 or visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2017/recall-052-2017-release


