Watch ‘Riptide' the dog hilariously attempt to workout with crew team

File photo (Flickr / soniabelviso)
File photo (Flickr / soniabelviso)
By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 19 2017 09:27AM CDT

Updated:May 19 2017 09:27AM CDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (FOX 11) - This video of a golden retriever attempting to do bicycle crunches with his teammates will make you smile.
 

 

Team bicycles to get the morning started. #fitpup @riptidetheretriever

A post shared by Stanford Women's Crew (@stanfordwcrew) on

The Stanford Women's Crew team posted video of their adorable dog "Riptide" attempting to get in shape, who also happens to have his own Instagram page.

He's a good boy!

