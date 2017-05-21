Students walk out of Pence's graduation speech at Notre Dame

Posted:May 21 2017 12:44PM CDT

Updated:May 21 2017 12:44PM CDT

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (FOX NEWS) - Dozens of students marched out of their own graduation ceremony as Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at the University of Notre Dame.

As an administrator finished introducing Pence, several students got up and walked out before the vice president could begin speaking.

Seconds before the students walked out, the administrator said that people could disagree with Pence's politics, but still respect him as an official.

"Even those who disagree with Mike Pence recognize him as a man of principle. I do as well," said the administrator.

You can read more at FOX NEWS.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories