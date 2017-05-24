Phoenix police seek stolen inflatable obstacle course, trailer

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 24 2017 09:32AM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 09:47AM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police are looking for a large inflatable obstacle course after they say it was stolen from a Phoenix commercial yard.

Phoenix police say the "Super Mega" inflatable obstacle course and a red trailer were stolen from a yard near 39th Avenue and Buckeye Road between May 7 at 4 p.m. and May 8 at 5:30 a.m.

When inflated, the obstacle course is 180 feet long and 25 feet wide. It is the only known one in Arizona and is valued at $35,000.

The red trailer has an Arizona license plate 7A7D1.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

