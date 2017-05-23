Trump's proposed budget would slash food stamp program

By: Jack Highberger

Posted: May 23 2017 09:45PM CDT

Updated: May 24 2017 01:31PM CDT

(KMSP) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is among many set to be slashed under the Trump administration budget revealed on Tuesday.

Proponents of the program in Minnesota say it could force over 100,000 of the more than 400,000 currently enrolled off the program.

“What we are talking about is the administration saying they want to eliminate 30 percent of the people in this country who need food, a basic need,” said Colleen Moriarty, Executive Director of Hunger Solutions MN.

The Trump administration budget proposes nationwide cuts to SNAP that could amount to over $200 million over the next ten years. In Minnesota, roughly 75 percent of the people enrolled are either children, disabled or seniors.

“Those people are not those people, they’re your neighbors. When people lose their jobs and spend down every bit of reserve they have, they turn to the SNAP program in droves,” said Moriarty.

The Trump budget has so far received pushback from some Republicans and most Democrats. 

Statement from MN Department of Human Services:

"SNAP benefits are federally funded. It is the most effective and efficient anti-hunger program, the cornerstone of federal food programs. It invests in families, communities, and local economies by keeping thousands out of poverty, boosts local economies, and improves access to nutritious foods. SNAP cuts would affect the most vulnerable Minnesotans, particularly children, seniors, and people with disabilities, the majority of those SNAP serves."

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories