Federal prison guards charged with sexually abusing inmates

Posted: May 25 2017 01:53PM CDT

Updated: May 25 2017 03:27PM CDT

NEW YORK (AP) -- Three male federal prison guards in New York City have been arrested on charges they sexually abused female prisoners in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors are seeking their detention without bail because of the seriousness of the charges.

Prosecutors say one of the men, Carlos Richard Martinez, could face life in prison if he is convicted of charges he repeatedly raped an inmate who he knew spoke minimal English, had few visitors and would eventually be deported.

A court hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn. It wasn't clear who would represent him.

The other prison guards charged were identified as Armando Moronta and Eugenio Perez.

A lawyer for Moronta did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. It was not immediately clear who would represent Perez.

