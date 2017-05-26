Marine veteran, 92, is 'something blue' at Missouri wedding

Posted: May 26 2017 12:35PM CDT

Updated: May 26 2017 12:38PM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - A U.S. Marine Corps veteran recovered from an illness to fulfill his goal of being the "something blue" at his niece's wedding in Missouri.

Bill Lee Eblen, 92, was a sergeant in the Marine Corps during WWII and a veteran of the Korean War, according to a Facebook post submitted by Alison Ferrell, Eblen's niece.

Eblen was recovering from pneumonia and was not certain he would make it to Alison and Matthew Ferrell’s wedding in Cape Girardeau.

Eblen, who lives at a veterans' home in Illinois, told the nurses he was determined to get well enough “to be her (Alison Ferrell) ‘something blue’ on her wedding day.”

“I said 'I’m 92-years-old this is a miracle happening to me!'” Eblen told KFVS.

After recovering from an illness, Eblen was wheeled down the isle of his niece’s wedding in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Adorned in his Marine Corps uniform, complete with blue slacks, Eblen held a sign which read “I’m her something blue.”

“It meant everything to me that he was there as my something blue,” the bride told People. “I come from a family where we have great respect and admiration for those in the armed services, so having him there in his blues was perfect.”

“You don’t ever forget your military experience,” Eblen said. “I just respect Alison’s decision to include me in her wedding, plus it was a lot of fun!”

