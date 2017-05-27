Soldier from Loganville killed when vehicle rolls over in Syria

Posted: May 27 2017 01:06PM CDT

Updated: May 28 2017 08:34PM CDT

ATLANTA - U.S. military officials say a soldier from Georgia has been killed in a vehicle crash in Syria.

The Department of Defense on Saturday said 22-year-old Spc. Etienne J. Murphy died of injuries sustained in a "vehicle rollover related incident" in Al-Hasakah, Syria, on Friday. No details were given.

The statement said Murphy was from Loganville, Georgia, about 30 miles east of Atlanta.

Murphy was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield near the Georgia coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

