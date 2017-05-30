Brush fire burns 50 acres near Tortilla Flat

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: May 30 2017 12:00PM CDT

Updated: May 30 2017 12:03PM CDT

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters say a brush fire has burned approximately 50 acres near Tortilla Flat, Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says State Route 88 is closed between mileposts 212 and 220 due to the fire.

>>LIVE video from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1386478048067405/

No structures are threatened and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tortilla Flat is an unincorporated community northeast of Apache Junction.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

