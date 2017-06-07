Deputies: Man called 911 to get ride to Hooters

By: Derrol Nail

Posted: Jun 07 2017 07:01PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07 2017 07:37PM CDT

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Deputies say a Florida man called 911 for a ride to the local Hooters, but instead, they gave him a ride to the county jail.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Jonathan Hinkle told the operator his grandmother suffered a stroke in the parking lot of the Hooters of Merritt Island, and that he would even pay them to take him there right away.

Deputies searched for three hours to find the man's grandmother, only to discover she wasn't suffering from any medical emergency and did not tell anyone she needed help.

Hinkle was charged with misusing 911, but because the cost of the search for his grandmother exceeded $100, Florida state law elevates the charge to a felony and required him to be arrested and taken to jail.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories