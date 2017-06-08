Friendly dog who failed out of police dog academy gets special new job

Posted: Jun 08 2017 03:21PM CDT

Updated: Jun 08 2017 03:37PM CDT

AUSTRALIA (WTXF) - When a German Shepherd from Brisbane didn’t make the cut as a police dog, he became Vice-Regal Dog instead.

Gavel the German Shepherd failed to become a police dog because he “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line,” said the BBC.

However, the governor of Queensland gave him a special job of his own.

In February, Gov. Paul de Jersey gave Gavel the very important job of Vice-Regal Dog.

The governor wrote on his Facebook page about his new canine employee. “He may have missed out on becoming a Queensland police service dog, but it is abundantly clear that Gavel has the characteristics necessary to adequately fulfill duties as Queensland’s official vice-regal dog,” he wrote.

As Vice-Regal Dog, Gavel will be responsible for welcoming people and tour groups to Queensland’s Government House.

