Minnesota man ties own record for largest flathead catfish

By: Allie Johnson

Posted: Jun 12 2017 12:25PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12 2017 12:25PM CDT

SAVAGE, Minn. (KMSP) - An Shakopee, Minnesota man tied his own state record when he caught a 49-inch flathead catfish in the Minnesota River last month, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Jake Robinson caught and released the flathead catfish on May 15 near Savage. At 49 inches long and with a girth of 33.5 inches, it was identical to his previous record catfish, which he caught in the Minnesota River last June.  

The DNR says they appear to be two distinct fish.

After setting the record last year, Robinson, an experienced catfish angler, told Fox 9 he hoped to someday top it. He’s been targeting flathead catfish for 11 years and counting.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories