Tornado touches down near Morris, Minn.

- A tornado touched down east of Morris, Minn., Tuesday evening a little after 7:00 p.m., starting off a night of severe thunderstorms expected to hit the Twin Cities after dark.

A tornado warning remained in the area until roughly 7:45 p.m., affecting Grant, Douglas, Pope and Stevens counties.

The line of storms stretches across much of the country and is moving northeast toward the metro. Another tornado watch just west of Minneapolis expires at 2:00 a.m.