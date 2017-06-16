Scalise shooter had list of Republican lawmakers' names

- New details have emerged about the gunman in the shooting at a Virginia baseball field that injured House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others earlier this week. A handwritten list with the names of six Republican congressmen was found in a van belong to James Hodgkinson, Fox News has confirmed.

In addition to the names, the Capitol Hill office room numbers for the six GOP lawmakers were also found on the list.

The names on the list include Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.), Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Morgan Griffith (R-Va.).

All six congressmen on Hodgkinson's list are known members associated with the Freedom Caucus. Their names were written in pen.

Capitol Police have reached to out to the offices on the list and are trying to determine if Hodgkinson wanted to go to the lawmakers’ Capitol Hill offices or to see them.

Hodgkinson had been living out of a white cargo van for several months in Alexandria and had been seen by members working on his laptop most mornings at a nearby YMCA.

Authorities said Hodgkinson fired a rifle at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park Wednesday morning as the Republican baseball team was holding practice on the day before the annual Congressional Baseball Game was held.

The park will remain closed to the public through the weekend.

On Friday night, the FBI's evidence response team returned to the baseball field to complete the shooting trajectory analysis, which is helping investigators to determine the number of shots fired and the direction from which they originated.

Rep. Scalise, Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner, congressional aide Zack Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika were shot during the incident. Capitol Police Officer David Bailey was also injured.

Scalise remains in critical condition after undergoing several surgeries, officials at MedStar Washington Hospital Center said.