E-cigs could be modified to upload malware

Posted: Jun 18 2017

Updated: Jun 18 2017 06:16PM CDT

There may be a new reason to toss those e-cigs away, and it has nothing to do with your health. 

It turns out that the fake cigarettes could be modified to hack files from a user’s computer. Security system experts say hackers add a malicious chip to the e-cigs and when the smokers use the port for charging, the hackers take control of their computer where they upload malware or ransomware.

Security experts consider this a low-level hack, but if you use e-cigs you might want to charge them without using your computer, and instead charge them directly through a USB charger to your outlet.

 

