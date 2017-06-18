Council says London van struck people leaving mosque

Posted: Jun 18 2017 07:36PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18 2017 09:46PM CDT

LONDON (AP/WTXF) -
The Muslim Council says a van has "run over worshippers" leaving the Finsbury Park mosque.
 
Police earlier said a vehicle had struck several pedestrians early Monday morning and one person had been arrested.
 
The council tweeted that its prayers were with the victims. 
People had been attending mosques in the area as part of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. 
 
Transportation officials said roads were being closed in the area. Many police cars and ambulances were responding.
 
Further details were not immediately available.
 

 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories