Man arrested for stabbing and killing his stepmother

Photo Courtesy: Travis County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Travis County Sheriff's Office

Posted:Dec 20 2016 03:37PM CST

Updated:Dec 20 2016 03:40PM CST

Austin police have arrested Pontrey O'Neal Jones, 20, for stabbing and killing his stepmother, Magdalena Ruiz, 45, in their South Austin home on Sunday. 

APD said the incident happened on the 2700 block of South Congress Avenue just before 10:45 Sunday night. Ruiz and her husband, Pontrey Simon, Jones' father, were sitting on the couch watching TV when Jones came up from behind and suddenly began stabbing Ruiz. Simon fought off his son who then ran out of the house.

When police and EMS arrived, they began performing first aid on Ruiz. She was then taken to South Austin Hospital where she later died.

Authorities said Jones was found about 10 minutes later lying naked in the grass about three blocks away.

Police have charged Jones with First degree Murder. He was taken to the Travis County Jail and his bail was set at $500,000.


