Man killed in Downtown auto-pedestrian crash

Texas DPS have identified the man killed in Tuesday morning's fatal auto-pedestrian crash on 15th and San Jancinto.

DPS said John Walker Martin, 46, of Elgin was walking in a crosswalk when he was hit and killed by a car that ran a red light and crashed into a FedEx van around 10 AM.

According to authorities, a Honda Accord was driving east on 15th street and ran a red light. The Honda crashed into the FedEx van and spun out, striking Martin. Martin was taken to UMC Brackenridge where he died a short while later.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing a no charges have been filed at this time.