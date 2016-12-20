Man killed in Downtown auto-pedestrian crash

Posted:Dec 20 2016 05:37PM CST

Updated:Dec 20 2016 05:37PM CST

Texas DPS have identified the man killed in Tuesday morning's fatal auto-pedestrian crash on 15th and San Jancinto.

DPS said John Walker Martin, 46, of Elgin was walking in a crosswalk when he was hit and killed by a car that ran a red light and crashed into a FedEx van around 10 AM. 

According to authorities, a Honda Accord was driving east on 15th street and ran a red light. The Honda crashed into the FedEx van and spun out, striking Martin. Martin was taken to UMC Brackenridge where he died a short while later.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing a no charges have been filed at this time.

 

 


