Two men found dead in Caldwell County home

Posted:Dec 20 2016 05:55PM CST

Updated:Dec 20 2016 05:55PM CST

Authorities in Caldwell County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home near Lytton Springs. 

The incident happened around 6:45 on Tuesday evening at a house on Crooked Road. When authorities arrived they discovered the bodies of two men with gunshot wounds. Authorities also discovered a large amount of marijuana at the scene. 

Authorities said the victims were Daniel Lee Day, of Dale, and John Paul Rickenberg, of Austin.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Texas Rangers, and Texas DPS are involved in the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident or to report crime in their area is urged to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office at 512-398-6747.  


