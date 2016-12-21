Man dies after crash in South Austin

A man was killed in South Austin after police say he crashed into a pillar.

Posted:Dec 21 2016 12:26PM CST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 09:43PM CST

A man is dead after crashing into a pillar in South Austin. It happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ben White and South First.

A man is his 40s died at the scene.

Officials say they're looking into the possibility that the man was intoxicated or had a medical emergency.


