Man dies after crash in South Austin Local News Man dies after crash in South Austin A man is dead after crashing into a pillar in South Austin. It happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ben White and South First.

A man is his 40s died at the scene.

Officials say they're looking into the possibility that the man was intoxicated or had a medical emergency.