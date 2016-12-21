No motive yet for Caldwell County murder-suicide Local News No motive yet for Caldwell County murder-suicide Investigators in Caldwell County are releasing few details about a motive for a fatal double shooting Monday night. The shooting happened not far from the old general store in the community of Lytton Springs.

Deputies, responding to a call about a man down, raced by Mario Castaenon's home on Crooked Rd. Moments later Castaenon said he heard several shots. "Probably whatever happened it had already happened so the shots I think I might have come here ... to bust open the gate."

That gate Wednesday morning was locked again. The house where the shooting took place is located down a gravel drive and is owned by Daniel Lee Day. Investigators believe Day was shot and killed by an Austin man -identified as John Paul Rickenberg, who after killing Day killed himself.

Court records show that Rickenberg has a long criminal record. Charges include, drug possession, theft, credit card abuse, unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary.

Castaenon says he helped Daniel Day make sculptures, like this metal horn frog.

"When I worked for him he was just real, real, and touchy."

Castaenon went on to say that several years ago his former boss gave up making art to do something else. On the property investigators say they found evidence of that business, a large amount of marijuana. It was a discovery that Castaenon said doesn't surprise him.

"I could smell it, all the time, I could smell it down there, all the time, and he has always been involved."

At the Caldwell Co Justice Center the only major criminal case against Daniel Day is a 2009 family violence charge involving his wife. A statewide records search did reveal an arrest for marijuana possession in Fort Worth.

Texas Rangers are now processing the marijuana that was seize Monday night from Day's home and are helping Caldwell County work the case. Those who have any information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the Caldwell Co Sheriff's Office.