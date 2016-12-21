Suspects arrested for Round Rock Eagle Mart robbery

The Round Rock Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to the Eagle Mart Convenience Store robbery on Sunday, December 4, 2016. 20-year-old Brandon Lee Saunders of Round Rock and 25-year-old Pamela Jean Salinas of Georgetown have been charged for robbing the Eagle Mart Convenience Store in Round Rock.

Anonymous tips received by police after publicly releasing surveillance video on social media led to the positive identification of the suspects. After further investigation, the suspects were taken into custody.

Saunders and Salinas have been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Saunders was arrested in San Antonio by San Antonio Police and is in the Bexar County Jail.

Salinas remains in custody at the Williamson County Jail.

On Sunday, December, 4, two suspects robbed the Eagle Mart located at 712 Round Rock Avenue. One suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male, 6'0-6'2'' tall with a thin build wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, orange cap, blue jeans, white shoes and a gold or silver watch. The second suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male or female, short with a heavyset build and a tattoo on the right calf wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white "Las Vegas" logo on the front, striped ski mask, black shorts, black socks and red shoes.