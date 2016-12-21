Robert Springsteen denied compensation

A man who was once on death row for the Austin Yogurt Shop murders will not be compensated by the state for a wrongful conviction claim.
By: Mike Warren

Posted:Dec 21 2016 05:30PM CST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 09:44PM CST

Robert Springsteen sued the state of Texas asking for $700,000. He claimed the state damaged his reputation while making him serve time for a crime he did not commit.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied that claim saying Springsteen did not meet the requirements for a wrongful conviction case. Their reasoning was Springsteen wasn't actually found innocent in the yogurt shop murders. Charges were dropped against him for the murders, however, future charges could still be filed.
 


