Robert Springsteen denied compensation Local News Robert Springsteen denied compensation

Robert Springsteen sued the state of Texas asking for $700,000. He claimed the state damaged his reputation while making him serve time for a crime he did not commit.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied that claim saying Springsteen did not meet the requirements for a wrongful conviction case. Their reasoning was Springsteen wasn't actually found innocent in the yogurt shop murders. Charges were dropped against him for the murders, however, future charges could still be filed.

