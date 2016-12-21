Last minute shoppers make their way to the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar Local News Last minute shoppers make their way to the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar We are counting down the days to Christmas and we have just a few days left. For those last minute shoppers, if you're still looking for that perfect gift, there's still hope. You can head to the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar at the Palmer Event Center.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar at the Palmer Events Center is the perfect place to find that perfect gift. Ramona and Lauren Griffin were just one of the many shoppers Wednesday night. “There are so many unique people here and gifts, that's what I love about it,” Ramona said.

The bazaar is a one stop shop for all those last minute shoppers. “This is definitely the place to come if you want jewelry, like wood items, bow ties,” Ramona said. Bow ties are just one of the many thousands of unique items you can get to put under the tree. Something Ramona and Lauren were getting for one of their loved ones. “He does not wear bowties, so we are really surprising him,” Ramona said.



Even better - the vendors are specialized in their products like Geraldo De Souza also known as the "Bow Tie Guy." He said it takes seven to 10 questions to find just the right tie, “I asked how old the husband is. I asked how many bow ties they have. I ask if they would wear it with just a shirt, or a jacket or with a vest. Based on that it points me to the bowtie that matches their personality. The formula is this; your shirt is your canvas, your bowtie is your artwork on your canvas,” De Souza said. He makes it much easier for those hard to shop for gentleman. “80% of the people who buy bowties are women, how about that, for their spouses for their sons,” he said.

From bowties to jewelry, to hand-knitted items, you're bound to find that perfect last minute gift. “Go with your gut on giving presents, thinking about presents, you can never go wrong with anything,” Lauren said,

Lucky for those procrastinators the Armadillo bazaar is open nightly until 10pm through Saturday on Christmas Eve.

