App helping people finish up last minute holiday shopping Local News App helping people finish up last minute holiday shopping You can finish up some last minute Christmas duties with the help of an app. Favor acts like your personal assistant and during this busy holiday season, they're doing something to make sure everything is checked off your Christmas list.

You can finish up some last minute Christmas duties with the help of an app. Favor acts like your personal assistant and during this busy holiday season, they’re doing something to make sure everything is checked off your Christmas list.

For the first time, the app has launched a holiday shopping list to make it less stressful for those that haven't finished or even started their Christmas shopping.

“I have this next delivery at Toy Joy which is on Second Street in Austin, so I'll go over there and try to grab this delivery as soon as possible for this customer and hopefully brighten up their day,” said Favor runner Peyton White.

White is your very own personal assistant who runs your errands to save you time.

“This is really just a side job for me. I love interacting with the people that we deal with like our customers,” said White.

Favor started in Austin three years ago and now they're available in 18 cities across the United States and Canada.

“Most people use Favor for food delivery. That's about 80% of our business, but 20% of our business is nonfood delivery. Things like dry cleaning, flower delivery, or any sort of errands that you need to get done during the day,” explained Uri Bogler, who is the Vice President of Marketing at Favor.

This year, Favor is doing something they've never done before.

Bogler said, “We created a holiday shopping list like a playlist basically in our app for all those things like gift wrapping, stocking stuffers, and things that everybody needs, but may not have the time to do them themselves. Really just trying to be a utility for all that last minute Christmas shopping stuff.”

Bogler says using this list saves you from the Christmas hustle and bustle. In fact, some people are using it to do all their Christmas shopping.

“They're having us go to Best Buy or other retailers to pick up stuff, so it's really exciting for them if they can get all their Christmas shopping done in one day,” Bogler said.

On average, it takes about 45 minutes to have your Christmas items delivered to your front doorstep.

Due to this new shopping list, it’s keeping runners like White busy delivering Christmas trees, toys, and anything else you may need in time for Christmas day.

If you want to shop using Favor's holiday list, just download the app from the app store, sign up, and start shopping. The company will be closed on Christmas, so the last day to use the holiday list is Christmas Eve.

As far as pricing goes, there's a flat fee of $3-6 for delivery, a tip that goes 100% to the runner, plus the cost of whatever it is that you're buying.

You can get more information here.