Round Rock Police arrest Five Guys robbery suspects

Andrew Allen Jones (left) and Luis Eduardo Sanchez Lopez (Right) ((Round Rock Police Department))
Posted:Dec 22 2016 04:17PM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 04:17PM CST

The Round Rock Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to the Five Guys robbery.

On Tuesday, December 6, police arrested 18-year-old Andrew Allen Jones of Denton and 19-year-old Luis Eduardo Sanchez Lopez of Killeen for robbing the Five Guys restaurant in Round Rock, Travis County. On September 21, 2016, at about 12:16 a.m., a suspect robbed the Five Guys located at 3107 S. IH 35.

Round Rock Police released surveillance video of the robbery showing the initial suspect wearing a clown mask, who has been identified as Andrew Jones. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine the origin of the mask and that it was purchased by Jones, hours before the robbery occurred. Further investigation revealed Jones's accomplice, Luis Lopez was working at the Five Guys restaurant during the robbery.

Andrew Jones was taken into custody by the Denton Police and has been extradited to the Travis County Jail. Luis Lopez was arrested by Corinth Police and remains in the Denton County Jail awaiting extradition to Travis County.


