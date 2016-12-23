Cedar Park police make traffic stops to hand out presents Local News Cedar Park police make traffic stops to hand out presents Police in Cedar Park got into the holiday spirit and instead of issuing tickets they handed out presents.

Police in Cedar Park got into the holiday spirit and instead of issuing tickets they handed out presents.

In Cedar Park on December 22, the holiday hustle and bustle was at the intersection of 1431 and 183. Traffic officers traded out their ticket books for toys and stopped any car that passed them with children inside.

It's a nice escape for the officers who don't always see a smile on the job.

Three years ago the group came up with the idea as a way of distributing extra Blue Santa gifts. As the community learned of their efforts donations have come in specifically for the event.

There is a teary moment every year. For Rodney Wilk, those emotions hit when he got to give away a bike. "You could tell they wanted it. That look on that face that you just saw. That's what we're looking for and that makes it fun. It just makes this time of year. It does it for us."

The giving always ends up going both ways as drivers hang money out of their windows like one man donated $50. It all goes to keep the tradition going.