Record number of travelers predicted for holiday weekend

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Dec 23 2016 08:59AM CST

Updated:Dec 23 2016 08:59AM CST

The holiday rush is officially underway with a record number of travelers predicted to hit the road and take to the air for Christmas.

AAA projects this year's holiday travel season will see the most travelers of any year on record. From now until January 2, more than 103 million Americans are expected to travel. That's up nearly two percent from 2015.

December 23 is one of the busiest days to travel. Peak travel times are 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is advising people to arrive at least two hours before their flight. It also offers these travel tips:

  • Check you flight status before heading to the airport
  • Take traffic into consideration. There is construction near ABIA and weather could add to commute times.
  • Remember to check items like wine, syrup and jam. They are not allowed through security.
  • Also keep presents unwrapped because TSA may open wrapped gifts during security.

Get more information about flights and rules here.

 

 


