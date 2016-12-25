Hundreds spend Christmas delivering for Meals on Wheels Local News Hundreds spend Christmas delivering for Meals on Wheels Christmas morning for the kitchen staff at Meals on Wheels began at 4 AM. They prepared and packed almost 350 pounds of ham, sweet potatoes, and spinach that Thad Rosenfeld, of Meals on Wheels Central Texas, said would be delivered to some of Austin's vulnerable residents.

"A lot of our clients, approximately 500. don't have anyone else to spend the day with so we are honored to be able to deliver them a meal and some holiday greetings," Rosenfeld said.

And there was no shortage of volunteers to help spread some Christmas cheer. Sheila Reiter was one of the hundreds waiting in line to deliver meals. Reiter said she has been volunteering with her friends Jack Frost and Anthony Flood for over five years and wouldn't want to spend her Christmas any other way.

"Everything can't be about yourself. It can't all be about stuff and there are people out there that really need the help," Reiter said.

"It's just giving up a few hours of our time to go out and help some people who are in more need than we are," Frost, a fire fighter, said.

"It does give a good perspective, I'm thankful for everything that I do have and it makes you realize that there are people in need in our community and it's good to get out there and help them," Flood said.

And for those on the other side of the door, receiving a hot meal, the visit means even more.



"Thank you very much for taking the time to come out here on Christmas. That was really nice of ya'll. Merry christmas," one woman said.

"It's nice to that they deliver the meals on Christmas because I've had Christmas' by myself and now it's a happy day because (Meals on Wheels) come to see me and say 'hi'. I'm very grateful for that," Daniel Garza, a Meals on Wheels recipient, said.