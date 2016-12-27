Deadly motorcycle crash in South Austin

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Dec 27 2016 09:09AM CST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 09:09AM CST

Police are investigating after a deadly motorcycle crash in South Austin. Austin Travis County EMS says a 60-year-old man died in the crash on West FM 1262 near Katy Lane near Akins High School.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.


