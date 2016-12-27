Community mourning loss of two Lehman HS students

The Hays Consolidated ISD community is mourning the loss of two Lehman High School students. It issued a statement regarding the deaths of the students over the Christmas break.

Lehman High School freshman Joshua Gregorio Marquez and sophomore Michael Mince both died, in separate incidents, just days apart.

According to the statement released by the school, Marquez died on Christmas Eve. The letter did not reveal the cause of his death. You can read Marquez's funeral arrangements and obituary here.

Marquez's visitation is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. today (12/28) including a rosary service at 7 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle. Funeral mass will be tomorrow (12/29) at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church followed by his burial.

On Tuesday, Mince was killed while walking along FM 2001 near State Highway 21. He was hit by a Dodge pickup. The driver did not remain on the scene.

Hays CISD spokesperson Tim Savoy issued the following statement:

"The Lehman High School and Hays CISD communities have suffered two tragedies during the past three days. Anytime a student dies it is tremendously painful, but particularly when it happens during the holiday season. Our hearts are heavy and we are praying for the families of Joshua and Michael. We are mourning the losses, but also finding comfort in knowing that these two precious students gave us so many gifts and joyous memories during their short time with us."

Hays CISD crisis counselors will be on campus at Lehman High School on Thursday, January 5th, when students return from Christmas break. Hays CISD said students and families could also call 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) and speak with counselors.