APD officer won't be charged for shooting knife-wielding man

By: Elizabeth Saab

Posted:Dec 27 2016 09:38PM CST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 09:42PM CST

An Austin Police Officer who shot and killed a knife-wielding man will not face charges. A Travis County Grand Jury made the decision on Tuesday after reviewing the evidence.

APD Officer Matthew Paredes was one of the officers patrolling for a man described in three separate 911 calls from the Arbor Trails area in Southwest Austin.

The Travis County DA's office says the calls, all from the same number within the same hour, reported a man wielding knives in the parking lots of Dollar General, Whole Foods, and Randalls.

When Paredes pulled into the Randall's parking lot, he found 29 year-old Tyler Hunkin pacing near his car. In Paredes' dash cam video, Hunkin can be seen approaching. Paredes, in an attempt to keep his distance, reversed his patrol car and radioed for back up.

Paredes can be heard yelling for Hunkin to drop the knives. After Hunkin ignores him, Paredes gets out of his patrol car with a rifle. He can be heard on camera continuing to shout for Hunkin to drop the knives. Hunkin does not respond, and without warning charges towards Paredes. Paredes fired his rifle once.

Police say Paredes ran to Hunkin to administer CPR until back-up and Austin Travis County EMS arrived. Hunkin was pronounced dead a short time later at St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

The Travis County DA's office says the grand jury met on five separate days. Along with the video from Paredes' patrol car, they also saw event unfold in video from Randall's surveillance cameras. Additionally they heard from witnesses, including members of Hunkin's family. 


