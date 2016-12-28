Alamo Drafthouse honoring Carrie Fisher with lightsaber vigil

Posted:Dec 28 2016 09:14AM CST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 09:14AM CST

The world continues to mourn the loss of Carrie Fisher and the Alamo Drafthouse is planning a tribute locally to honor the Star Wars actress.

A lightsaber vigil is planned for tonight (12/28) at 6:30 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters, bring as many lightsabers as they own and invite "your fellow Wookiees, Bounty Hunters, Ewoks and Stormtroopers."

If you don't have a lightsaber you can bring flashlights and glow sticks.

You can read the full announcement on the vigil here.


