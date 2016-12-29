Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide Local News Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigating possible murder-suicide The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the Vista Oaks Subdivision in Williamson County Thursday afternoon. Reports were that one of the subjects involved in the disturbance was armed with a handgun. Upon arrival Deputies discovered two deceased subjects in the residence from what appeared to be gun shot wounds.

The Sheriff's office does not believe there is any threat to the community related to this incident.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no names or address are being released at this time.